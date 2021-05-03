ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ICLR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.10.

Shares of ICLR opened at $216.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $145.11 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.56.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in ICON Public by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

