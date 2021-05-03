ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director George A. Lopez Sells 11,985 Shares

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $2,568,385.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,499,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ICUI opened at $208.27 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $227.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.