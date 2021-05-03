Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $548.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 95.64, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $508.38 and its 200 day moving average is $486.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.00 and a 52 week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

