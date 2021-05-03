Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 2,261 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

