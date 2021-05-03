Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.82 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in The Hershey by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $3,250,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in The Hershey by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171 over the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $164.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.45 and its 200 day moving average is $151.16. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $165.50.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.79.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

