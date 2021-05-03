Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in CDW by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 45.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $178.33 on Monday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $93.75 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

