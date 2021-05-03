Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,507 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,854 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $186.76 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $49,804.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,537 shares of company stock worth $3,324,911 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

