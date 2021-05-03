Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $6,698,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $114.90 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.12 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.43.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

