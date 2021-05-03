Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $227.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $217.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.41.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW opened at $230.46 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $148.66 and a 1 year high of $235.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after acquiring an additional 223,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 213,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after acquiring an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.