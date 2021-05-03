IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMAX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.04.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. Research analysts forecast that IMAX will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IMAX by 73.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 440,683 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of IMAX by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

