Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $17.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.