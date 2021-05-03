Inex Project (INEX) Market Capitalization Tops $343,154.83

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Inex Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Inex Project has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Inex Project has a market cap of $343,154.83 and approximately $218.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00064881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.91 or 0.00276948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.14 or 0.01139437 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.74 or 0.00724816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,509.13 or 1.00079971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Inex Project Coin Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com . Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inex Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inex Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

