Information Services Group (III) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Information Services Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Information Services Group has set its Q1 2021

Individual that are interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $66.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.29 million. On average, analysts expect Information Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ III opened at $4.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $220.22 million, a PE ratio of 75.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.05.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

