Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at KeyCorp

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INOV. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Inovalon from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of INOV opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inovalon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,084,000 after buying an additional 313,443 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inovalon by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 905,803 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 115,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 562,965 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

