Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inovalon from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 33.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 62,891.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

