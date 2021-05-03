Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases 139 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,150 ($15.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,598.50 ($2,088.45).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 139 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($15.02) per share, with a total value of £1,598.50 ($2,088.45).

On Friday, February 26th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 167 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 955 ($12.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,594.85 ($2,083.68).

Shares of LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 1,150 ($15.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of £611.26 million and a P/E ratio of 48.73. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 522 ($6.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,315 ($17.18). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,163.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 918.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 19.20 ($0.25) dividend. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

