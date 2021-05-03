Insider Selling: Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) insider Michael Fierman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $271,500.00.

NYSE:FINS traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,862. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth $1,486,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.