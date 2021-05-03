Insider Selling: Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) SVP Sells $204,692.07 in Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $204,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AROW opened at $35.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $548.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 403.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

