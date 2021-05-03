Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,782,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $71.12 on Monday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.77 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 151.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLKB shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.