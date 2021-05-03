Insider Selling: Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells 1,813 Shares of Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 1,813 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,886.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Joseph Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, Michael Joseph Burke sold 13,600 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $272,952.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $61,680.00.

Shares of CBNK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.