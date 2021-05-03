Insider Selling: Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Sells $67,456.24 in Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jim Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jim Rankin sold 404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $11,316.04.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

