Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $5,501,473.74 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

YUM stock opened at $119.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.31 and its 200-day moving average is $106.29. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

