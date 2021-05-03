Insight Financial Services Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Insight Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1,564.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Insight Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Insight Financial Services’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,815. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.54.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

