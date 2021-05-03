Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Director Stephen Edward De Jong Buys 5,000 Shares

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Director Stephen Edward De Jong bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.65 per share, with a total value of C$18,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 998,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,644,090.65.

Shares of CVE:ITR opened at C$3.83 on Monday. Integra Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.28 and a 12 month high of C$5.90. The stock has a market cap of C$209.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITR shares. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Integra Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

