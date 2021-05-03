Integrated Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 280,623 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 280,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,923,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,421. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $37.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

