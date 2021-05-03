Integrated Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $165,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,752. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

