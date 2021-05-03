Integrated Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 130.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.66. The stock had a trading volume of 70,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,915. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.04 and its 200 day moving average is $196.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

