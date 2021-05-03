Integrated Capital Management Inc. Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,706. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

