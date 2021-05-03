Integrated Capital Management Inc. Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $138,000.

Get Pioneer High Income Trust alerts:

Shares of PHT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.91. 803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,821. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

Pioneer High Income Trust Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.