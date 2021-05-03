Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.65.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $412.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,590. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.94. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.30 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.