Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.4% of Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after acquiring an additional 75,436 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,961,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,800 shares of company stock worth $35,386,126 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $865.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $772.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $761.81. The stock has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 98.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $495.55 and a one year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

