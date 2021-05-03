Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $67,920,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,488,000 after purchasing an additional 838,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $13,944,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

IVZ stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

