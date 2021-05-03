Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Csenge Advisory Group’s Largest Position

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 7.6% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $73,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $338.82 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $211.12 and a 1 year high of $342.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.64 and its 200 day moving average is $316.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.