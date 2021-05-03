Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,061,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 308,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,161,000 after acquiring an additional 73,766 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 243,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 237,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $85.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.44. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $89.13.

