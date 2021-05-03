Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ISTR. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Investar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Investar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $231.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.74. Investar has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Investar will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Investar by 393.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

