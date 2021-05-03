Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a market cap of $80.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 53,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,985 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

