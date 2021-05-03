Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Eagle Materials (EXP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) recently:

5/3/2021 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2021 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $135.00 to $160.00.

3/8/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $2.10 on Monday, reaching $140.24. 417,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,007. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.36 and a 200-day moving average of $112.53.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $212,917.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at $917,731.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

