InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Short Interest Update

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 111,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of InVivo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.78 on Monday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The company is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

