ION Reaches Market Capitalization of $313,702.23 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $313,702.23 and approximately $631.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00056534 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.47 or 0.00331035 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00032574 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006819 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,579,386 coins and its circulating supply is 13,679,386 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

