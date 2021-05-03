iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Shares of IRBT traded down $4.84 on Monday, hitting $103.96. 1,212,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,017. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.36. iRobot has a one year low of $57.75 and a one year high of $197.40.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRBT. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.