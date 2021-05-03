iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 4,528.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,970,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.59. 747,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,011,038. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.57 and its 200-day moving average is $149.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

