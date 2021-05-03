iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in April

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,537,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

IEF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.11. 8,593,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,335,337. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

