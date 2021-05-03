iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stake Decreased by Santori & Peters

Santori & Peters cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,971 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Santori & Peters’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Santori & Peters’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $13,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

MTUM stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,389 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.63.

