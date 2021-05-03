iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after acquiring an additional 178,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,941,000 after acquiring an additional 86,099 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,477 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 589,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,542,000 after buying an additional 49,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 535,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,662,000 after buying an additional 40,537 shares in the last quarter.

IXN stock opened at $322.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.35. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $198.51 and a 52-week high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

