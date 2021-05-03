iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Boosted by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $108.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.60. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

