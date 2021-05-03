iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,250 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,001,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,256,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,943,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 82,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 163,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $104.55 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

