iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,836,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SCZ stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $75.25. 163,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,567. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $75.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,966,000 after buying an additional 1,297,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,637,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 758.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,744,000 after purchasing an additional 255,216 shares during the last quarter.

