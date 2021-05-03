iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,150 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $53.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.