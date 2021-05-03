iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stake Reduced by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $471,735,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,254,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI stock opened at $80.23 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $80.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.17.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.