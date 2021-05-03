iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $116.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,011. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.24 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.51.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

